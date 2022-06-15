NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 36,857 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

WMT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $118.97. The company had a trading volume of 72,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,961,874. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $326.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.