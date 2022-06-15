NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 7,190 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $38,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,288. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $211.68 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

