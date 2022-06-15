NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $27.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $27,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,416. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

