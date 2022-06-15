NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $34.49 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $34,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.41. 10,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.33 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

