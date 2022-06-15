NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,892 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $145.41. 65,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,987. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.40 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.