Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $6.80. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 33 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $817.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.