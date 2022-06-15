NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in May

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 729,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.5 days.
NXDCF remained flat at $$7.48 during trading on Wednesday. NEXTDC has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.
About NEXTDC (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXTDC (NXDCF)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.