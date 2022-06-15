NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in May

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 729,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.5 days.

NXDCF remained flat at $$7.48 during trading on Wednesday. NEXTDC has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Get NEXTDC alerts:

About NEXTDC (Get Rating)

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal interconnection solutions; cloud center ecosystems; and data center asset management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.