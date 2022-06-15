NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.14.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.10. 297,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,590,716. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

