NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $89.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NEP opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

