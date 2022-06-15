NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Pareto Securities

Analysts at Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC NGXXF opened at 2.19 on Wednesday.

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. The company's flagship property is the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper-gold deposit covering an area of approximately 20,000 hectares located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

