Nimble Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nimble Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,284 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Coinbase Global comprises 25.2% of Nimble Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.11.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

