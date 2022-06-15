Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $200.97

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $200.97 and last traded at $200.97, with a volume of 1477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.64.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 116.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 149,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 33.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

