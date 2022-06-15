Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $221.86

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $221.86 and last traded at $222.31, with a volume of 42034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.36.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.82.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.7% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

