Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.03

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.03 and traded as low as $34.58. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 46,404 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $301.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northeast Bank by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

