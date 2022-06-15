Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $451.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

