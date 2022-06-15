Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.87

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 457671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $1,869,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

