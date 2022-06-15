Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Update

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,459. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

