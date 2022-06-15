Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 76.5% in May

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
JLS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 6,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,176. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
