Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 76.5% in May

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JLS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 6,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,176. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,511,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 32.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

