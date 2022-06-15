Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. 126,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,530. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $15.95.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
