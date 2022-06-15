nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. 7,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

