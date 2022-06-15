NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 94,771 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,692,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

