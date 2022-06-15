Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.47 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after buying an additional 301,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,262,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,882,000 after acquiring an additional 215,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. 152,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,579. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

