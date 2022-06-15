Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,552. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.49 and a 200-day moving average of $210.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

