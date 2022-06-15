Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $590,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.05. 19,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,708. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.83 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.07.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

