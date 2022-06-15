Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

Shares of CME traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,804. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

