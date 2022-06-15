Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $620,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.53. The stock had a trading volume of 80,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $243.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

