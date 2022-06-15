Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 477,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 97,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,512,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,258,000 after acquiring an additional 722,956 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. 22,626,186 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.