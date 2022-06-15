Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 477,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 97,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,512,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,258,000 after acquiring an additional 722,956 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. 22,626,186 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

