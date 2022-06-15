Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,748. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.24 and a 200-day moving average of $258.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

