Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,374,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75.

