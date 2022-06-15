Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes $710,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 663,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,348,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $257.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.