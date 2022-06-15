Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.64. 179,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,080. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

