Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.84

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1180516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBELF)
