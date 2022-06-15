OLD Republic International Corp Has $24.68 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $24,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.73. 203,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,363,482. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

