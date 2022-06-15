OLD Republic International Corp Purchases 15,000 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.52. 407,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,788. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $340.57 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

