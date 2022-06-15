Oldfather Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. 5,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.02. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

