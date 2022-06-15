Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $5,774,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,159. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $185.27 and a one year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

