Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $18.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 9.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.15. 1,148,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,238,836. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $167.74 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

