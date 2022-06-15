Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after purchasing an additional 267,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.79 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

