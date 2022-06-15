Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 1,781 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,292,000 after buying an additional 103,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,212,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,867,000 after buying an additional 247,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Shares of CPRI opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

