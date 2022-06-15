Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

