Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 516,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

