Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Shares of CVX opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $329.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

