Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.
SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.