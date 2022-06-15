Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

