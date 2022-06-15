Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 823 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

