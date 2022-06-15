Omni Event Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,235,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,000. Malacca Straits Acquisition makes up about 0.7% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 6.88% of Malacca Straits Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 98.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter.

MLAC stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

