Omni Event Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,028,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,094,000. Silver Crest Acquisition makes up about 0.6% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 2.39% of Silver Crest Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 317.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,848 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 137,242 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

