Omni Event Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,823,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,000. Vonage accounts for about 2.1% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $26,313,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 785,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 641,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Shares of VG stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

