Omni Event Management Ltd Buys New Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 546,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in EJF Acquisition by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in EJF Acquisition by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 558,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EJF Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $10.24.
EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.
