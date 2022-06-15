Omni Event Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 758,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 1.87% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $16,918,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,292,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFDR opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

